Nigeria: Banditry - Coalition Asks Kebbi to Establish Security Outposts in Schools

Disturbed over the threat of insecurity in boarding secondary schools, a coalition of development partners has called on the Kebbi State Government to urgently establish security outposts in schools located outside major towns.

The coalition consists of development Research and Project Center (dRPC), Ford Foundation and civil society organisations.

Their spokesman, who is also the coordinator of the dRPC, Malam Ibrahim Ngaski, made the call Saturday while chatting with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

He also appealed to the state government to build parameter fence for all schools as a means of furthering security measures against external attack by criminals.