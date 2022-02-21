Malawi: Republic of Malawi Reported Confirmed Case of Poliomyelitis

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — On 17 February 2022, the Government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Health reported one confirmed case of Poliomyelitis in the country. The Government of Malawi has declared this outbreak as a Public Health Emergency and will activate an Emergency Operations Committee, with the aim of conducting rapid risk assessment and situational analysis. The Government of Malawi has also stated that this is an imported case and there is no evidence of community circulation of the virus. In the absence prompt and effective response, the outbreak has the potential to spread in the country and even beyond boarders and could negatively affect the global Polio elimination and eradication agenda.

Poliomyelitis (polio) is a highly infectious viral disease that largely affects children under 5 years of age. The virus is transmitted from person-to-person mainly through the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, by other means such as contaminated water or food. The virus then multiplies in the intestine, from where it can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis. About 90 to 95 percent of people who do get infected with the polio virus have no symptoms at all. Of those who get the infection, 2 percent or fewer may develop paralytic disease. Symptoms may vary depending on the kind of polio and also varies from child-to-child.

Of the 3 strains of wild poliovirus (type 1, type 2 and type 3), the type 2 was eradicated in 1999 and no case of wild poliovirus type 3 has been found since the last reported case in November 2012. Both strains have officially been certified as globally eradicated. Clean water, proper sanitation and good hygiene are important for the prevention of Poliomyelitis. In addition, immunization has played a key role in the eradication and elimination of poliomyelitis globally.

The African Union Commission (AUC) has been alerted of the outbreak through the Africa CDC's Event Based Surveillance system and is preparing to activate emergency response measures in the affected district in Malawi. A team of experts from the Africa CDC will be deployed to support the Government of Malawi to conduct risk assessment in the affected district and subsequent development of an outbreak support plan. The AUC through Africa CDC will continue to closely monitor the situation and will work with the Government of Malawi to secure more emergency response support as needed. Africa CDC will also continue to work closely with all relevant partners to coordinate and align emergency response activities across the region.

