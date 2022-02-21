Rwanda: Moise Mugisha Sets Sights on Tour Du Rwanda Triumph

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED cyclist Moise Mugisha is keen to bounce back from a disappointing show in the prologue of the Tour du Rwanda and challenge for the coveted yellow jersey when the first stage of the race kicks off on Monday.

Mugisha finished in 43rd place after using five minutes and seven seconds in the prologue that was won by Frenchman Geniez Alexandre who rides for Total Energies.

The 24-year-old finished in second place in the 2020 edition and believes he can go one step better.

"For me, the Tour du Rwanda is one of the most important races on the calendar and I believe each time I take part in it, I grow as a rider and gain experience. I believe I can win the race this year and very determined to do so." He added

The 14th Tour du Rwanda has attracted UCI World Tour teams, professional continental teams, continental teams as well as national teams.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race's last three editions.

Rwanda is being represented by the national team and Benediction Ignite, a professional cycling club.

Stages

Stage 1: Kigali-Rwamagana (148 km)

Stage 2: Kigali-Rubavu (152 km)

Stage 3: Kigali-Gicumbi (124km)

Stage 4: Muhanga-Musanze (124km)

Stage 5: Musanze-Kigali Convention Center (152km)

Stage 6: Kigali-Mont Kigali (152km)

Stage 7: Kigali Canal Olympia-Kigali Canal Olympia (75km)