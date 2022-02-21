Tanzania: Tour Operators to Embrace e-Vehicles

Arusha — THREE institutions have joined forces to fast track application of electric vehicles in Tanzania, and in the tourism industry in particular, to avert emissions and save foreign exchange the country incurs in importing fuel.

Hanspaul Group, Carwatt and Gadgetronix have also roped in Arusha Technical College in their bid to increase the number of technicians capable of servicing and carrying out maintenance of the e-vehicles.

The three firms with a unique set of skills and expertise each have embarked on a project dubbed E-Motion to convert petrol and diesel systems of vehicles into electric ones, making Tanzania the second country in sub-Saharan Africa after South Africa to use electric vehicles for safaris.

While Hanspaul Group has been in business of fabricating safari vans bodies and other special purpose vehicles for over four decades now, Carwatt, a technology company based in France, has a vast knowledge of electric cars and has retrofitted several vehicles.

Gadgetronix, a Tanzanian company dealing with energy solutions, has installed solar farms of up to 1MW, among other notable projects. The input of the Arusha Technical College, which is a member of the E-Motion Board, is to provide experience, research and practical implementation to students.

"We are reviewing the college curriculum to incorporate new technology components, including electric vehicles," confirmed Engineer David Mtunguja, the Head of Automotive Department at the college, adding that the revised curriculum would come into force in October this year when a minibus belonging to the college would be converted into an e-vehicle.

The trio -- Hanspaul Group, Carwatt and Gadgetronix -- through the E-Motion project embarked on a campaign in northern Tanzania to woo tourism industry investors to consider retrofitting their old tourist vans into new electric vehicles.

Retrofit is a smart technology whereby engineers remove combustion engine, exhaust pipe, fuel tank and other fuel system parts of an old vehicle to replace them with an electric system comprising an electric motor, battery system, an on-board charger and an information display.

"When you sell your old vehicle, it will come back to the market and probably harm you," Mr Hasnain Sajan, the Gradgetronix Managing Director, told tour operators when flagging off the campaign at Arusha Hotel currently known as Four Point by Sheraton.

Electric vehicles will not only transform the driving experience of tourists into a more peaceful, smooth and environmentally responsible era, but also reduce a tour operators' operational costs and fetch him carbon credits.

"Electric vehicles neither consume fuel nor do they need engine services. They do not produce noise or smell," Mr Sajan said. He allayed the fear of the tour operators of recharging electric vehicles, saying the project would put up sufficient stations along the tourist attractions routes.

"We in the conservation field do not want emissions and noise, adopting this technology is very important," Conservation Commissioner of Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Dr Freddy Manongi, once said in an interview.

The Chairman of the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators, Mr Willy Chambulo, said electric vehicles would add value to the Tanzania destination, as tourists hailing from countries which advocate for environment friendly services will opt for them.

E-Motion already has built some electric vehicles recharging stations in Arusha City and Mugumu township as well as at some tourist attractions, including Lake Manyara and Tarangire national parks and key sites of the Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro Conservation Area, namely Seronera, Ndutu, Naabi and Kogatende.

At least three tour operators, who have converted their vehicles, are using the recharging stations. Mount Kilimanjaro Safari Club has converted a fleet of 12 vehicles and intends to add eight more vehicles in the near future.

While Miracle Experience Balloon Safaris has converted one of its safari vehicles to transport tourists to national parks, Kibo Guides has partnered with E-Motion to retrofit one of its 100 safari vehicles.

Tanzania National Parks has given the E-Motion four Land Cruisers to convert them and build a charging station for rangers to silently carry out their ant-poaching operations and the conservation agency to save millions of shillings on fuel and vehicle services and maintenance.

E-Motion is also converting a bus into an emission-free vehicle to pick students and staff and to recharge it in the sun during the day ready for picking them up again in the evening to drop them back home.

"Electric vehicles save a lot of useless kilometres. With a diesel car one travels twice the kilometres to petrol stations, but he is compelled to restrict himself to his mission when using an electric vehicle, given the limited charge," the Mount Kilimanjaro Safaris Club Managing Director, Mr Dennis Lebouteux," said.