Tanzania: Govt Beefs Up Roads Fund Board Funds

Dodoma — THE government has devised a number of strategies aimed at boosting the Roads Fund Board's (RFB) financial capabilities, including encouraging low-cost technologies in road projects.

Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Eng Godfrey Kasekenya, said the strategies include strengthening, monitoring and supervision of revenue collections at collection centres, including weighbridges.

Presenting the implementation report of strategic and operational activities implemented by the RFB and its implementing agencies in the financial year 2019/20 in Parliament yesterday, Eng Kasekenya said they also assessed the present revenue allocation methodology for national and district roads and noted that the present income allocation of 70 per cent to 30 per cent for national and district roads should be revised to 68 and 32 per cent, respectively.

"Inadequate financing continued to be the major challenge of the RFB in the 2019/20 financial year, whereas the amount of funds disbursed to Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) for maintenance was only 37.8 percent of their requirements," he noted.

He said inadequate financing has led to build-up of backlog maintenance cases and in turn, deterioration of roads in the country.

The Board is undertaking studies to identify alternative sources of revenue for the Fund, based on best practices from other countries, available internal opportunities and engaging Development Partners to leverage the financing from the Fund.

"The Board continued to emphasis and closely monitor maintenance of roads with good and fair conditions in order to preserve their values and conditions," said Eng Kasekenya

This included, he said, ensuring 100 percent budget allocation by Implementing Agencies to finance routine maintenance works for roads with good and fair conditions.

According to the RFB report, the road maintenance needs to have continued to increase the expansion of roads network.

In addition, the impact of abnormal heavy rainfalls has led to destruction of roads' infrastructures and the situation is worse in rural areas, where most of them are gravel and earth roads.

He added that the Board continued to work with the Agencies to address effects of climate change on roads networks, including improving their preparedness capacities and ensuring funds set aside to finance emergency works are used appropriately.

The Deputy Minister said the increased road maintenance costs do not match with increased revenue collections. Advanced auto-mobile technologies have led to reduced fuel consumption, because of enhanced vehicle efficiencies.

Overloading and vandalism of roads infrastructure is another challenge to the Board as it increases road maintenance costs from pre-mature maintenance. Thus, it has continued to improve monitoring at the weighbridge stations by upgrading systems at the stations.

Regarding vandalism of road assets, the Board has directed the Agencies to adopt materials, which are not susceptible to theft, such as plastic material for road signs.

"We urge all road stakeholders to play their part in ensuring that they reduce maintenance needs and by refraining from actions, which lead to road damages like overloading and vandalism of road infrastructure," he insisted.

On the strategic actions, the Board continued to devise and implement strategic measures with a view to addressing the challenges of increasing maintenance needs. These included promotion and support of low-cost technologies for road construction and maintenance, and labour-based technologies and use of locally available construction materials.

To improve funds' adequacy, the Board re-submitted the proposal for a review of rates of fuel levy and introduction of alternative sources of revenue for consideration.

The proposal included new rate for fuel levy and introduction of compulsory motor vehicle inspection as well as insurance levy as alternative sources of funds.

The Board continued to strengthen monitoring and supervision of revenue collections at collection centres, including weighbridge stations.

During the year, the Board reviewed the current revenue allocation formula for national and district roads. Results from the review suggested revision of the current revenue allocation of 70 per cent to 30 per cent for National and District roads respectively to 68 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

However, results from the sensitivity analysis showed that the proposed new allocation would lead to a sharp decrease in percentage of National roads with a good condition from 83.7 percent in 2019 to 13.5 per cent in 2022.

In addition, the proposed allocation formula would lead to a sharp increase of National roads with a poor condition from 5.4 per cent in 2019 to 82.3 per cent in 2022.

The study confirmed that the main reason for deterioration of roads condition is not the current revenue allocation but the huge financing deficit of the Fund.

The Board, in collaboration with the ministry of works and TANROADS, embarked on measures aimed at modernising and upgrading weighbridge stations to control and limit vehicle overloading.

This measure aims at minimising pre-mature road deterioration and hence reducing the maintenance costs. With this development, it is now possible to monitor operations at weighbridge stations in real time.

The Board continued to strengthen TARURA's capacities effectively perform its mandate for management of district roads network. This included financial support to recruit key staff on a contract basis, procurement of equipment and securing office accommodation for regional coordinators and council managers' offices.