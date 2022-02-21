Tanzania: PS Pushes for Paramilitary Training

PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Francis Michael has directed heads of the institutions in his docket to ensure their staff attend paramilitary trainings, in order to meet the legal requirement in the tourism sector, that they have wildlife paramilitary force.

The Wildlife paramilitary force is formed by four institutions which are Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) and Tanzania Forest Services (TFS).

Issuing the directives on Friday during the commissioning of Conservator William Simon Mwakilema in Dar es Salaam, who was recently appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to be the new Commissioner of Conservation for the Tanzania National Parks, the PS noted that any directive assigned must be implemented.

Commissioner Mwakilema, who was the Deputy Conservation Commissioner in-charge of Conservation and Business Development at TANAPA, took over from Dr Allan Herbert Kijazi who was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Land, Housing and Settlements.

Others who were commissioned included Needpeace Wambuya, who was promoted to the position of Deputy Conservation Commissioner (Organization Services) and Elibariki Bajuta who became Senior Assistant Commissioner (Security Services) are both from the NCAA.

Speaking after the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro commissioned and administered oath to the officers, Dr Michael said that the staff should attend the paramilitary training for three months and ensure that they all wear the required uniforms basing on their ranks.

"I am good in observing laws, rules, regulations and procedures and ask all heads of institutions to make sure they work on my directives to meet the requirements of the system," he added.

Despite commending TANAPA for remarkable achievements in improving tourism sector, he also stressed on the workers to strengthen cooperation when executing their duties.

On his part, TANAPA Board Chairman George Waitara said that his organisation is implementing the paramilitary system and commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for appointing a person has been within the system.

He said that the organisation will move forward if the new Commissioner Mwakilema will be given enough cooperation.

Mr Waitara said that natural resources must be protected for the citizens to reap the benefits.

On his part, Commissioner Mwakilema pledged to cooperate with other stakeholders and use his knowledge and skills in leading others including equal distribution of responsibilities.