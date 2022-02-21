Tanzania: Public Servants Must Stick to Ethics, Integrity - Mwinyi

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi has emphasized the importance of civil servants embracing necessary work ethics and attitudes in order to provide efficient and deliver services as expected to the citizens.

Dr Mwinyi, while speaking during the weekly Friday Mass Prayers at 'Masjid Al - Qudus (Mosque) at Kijitoupele area in the island, said: "Civil servants need to be familiar and updated with the public service norms, which serve as a guide to every employee.

"We must do good things, which conform to the expectations in the public and avoid cheating that is also condemned in religious teachings... but, as a government, our objective is to encourage public sector honesty, ethics, and integrity all the times."

He further said that God, through religions is opposed to cheating, dishonesty, and any malpractice behaviors, because they deny the people and government incomes, and above all harm the poor in their pursuit to obtain entitled rights.

Elaborating, the President pointed out that all civil servants must be accountable and honest, and avoid mischievous ideas of embezzling public funds, with claims that they do not belong to an individual.

"I therefore urge public servants, members of the business community, and all taxpayers to remain honest in paying and collecting taxes," Dr Mwinyi said, while also emphasizing that the government needs money collected from its sources to undertake development projects, which in turn benefit the citizens.

In a related development, the President urged the public to realise that his reactions, including firing or revoking some executives' contracts for underperforming or being involved in questionable deals, are purely to develop the Islands and promoting accountability.

On his part, Secretary to the Mufti, Alhaj Sheikh Khalid Ali Mfaume said: "It's unfortunate that some people mock the iron-sheet fences at several project sites... the aim is to construct a new Zanzibar that considers the wellbeing of its people. May, I urge all people or Zanzibaris to pray for him (Dr Mwinyi) and the country.

"We should express support to our top leaders by praying for them, trusting them, maintaining peace, and participating in building the country to achieve its economic, social, and political goals.

"We must concentrate on exercising positive behaviors, which please God and that includes being honest and doing goods in the public."

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi named Mohamed Mwinyi Mzale, a former public servant, as the Commissioner for the Public Leaders' Ethics Commission, that forms part of the State Ministry's Office of the President (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance).