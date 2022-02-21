Nigeria: Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Niger Over Upsurge in IDPs

The upsurge in the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in camps across Niger State has raised fears of a humanitarian and health crisis.

It is against this backdrop that the state government at the weekend distributed more relief items to the IDPs in some of the camps.

LEADERSHIP learnt that no fewer than 10 000 more IDPs are in the camps following the increased attacks on the villages by bandits.

A reliable source said the number of out of school children has also increased by 50 percent based on the recent survey of the villages around Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Mariga that were worst hit.

Most of the camps are set up in public primary and secondary schools which have disrupted academic activities and made both the IDPs and pupils/students to be more vulnerable to attacks considering the mode of operation by bandits who target schools in the affected areas.

It was learnt that during a visit to the IDPs' camp in Gwada, Shiroro local government area that 3,500 people recently displaced by bandits/terrorists in two local government areas of Munya and Shiroro local government areas, had raised the population.

Some of the displaced persons, comprising mostly women, children and the aged at kept in the camps in Central Primary School in Gwada with over 30 adults sharing a classroom while their children sleep on a few blankets and mattresses sparking fears of health challenges in the camp.

A senior member of staff of the primary school who preferred anonymity told LEADERSHIP that the condition of the people in the camp is beyond description.

He said, "You can even see it by yourself. You can see that in one classroom, over 30 people with their children, sleep together. There is no single any toilet facility, they take their bath in any available open space. They defecate in any available place. This is what we are passing through here; the pupils only come to school by 8 am and close during the break."

Another source at the Kontagora camp said the situation there is compounded by the shortage of food items to feed the displaced people.

Consequently, at the weekend Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello represented by the Deputy Governor Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, distributed food and non-food items to displaced persons in the camp to mitigate their plight.

A total of 450 bags of rice, 130 bags of maize, 80 jerrycans of palm oil, 80 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 80 cartons of Maggi, 80 bags of salt, 500 pieces of mat, 500 pieces of blanket, 60 cartons of bathing soap, 60 cartons of washing soap, 50 cartons of Macaroni, 50 cartons of spaghetti, buckets, spoons and plates were distributed in two batches to the IDPs.

The director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Ahmed Inga confirmed to LEADERSHIP that there were challenges of food as well as that of water, sanitation and hygiene in the camps.

He said the state government was doing its best but, "we are open to any help from anywhere. The governor has been categorical on this, we are truly overwhelmed. We have IDPs' camps in all affected local government areas. For instance, in Kontagora, we have four camps that we have visited today (yesterday)."

On the population of IDPs, he said that as the attacks on villages increase so also the population at the IDPs' camps. He added that the government was taking steps to ensure that the people have minimum comfort and return safely to their homes.