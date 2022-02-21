Nigeria: Military Air Strikes Kill ISWAP's Top Commanders, 21 Insurgents

Military air strikes at the weekend decimated top commanders of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) and 21 insurgents around Lake Tchad Tumbun area.

The air interdiction, which was carried out by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai killed a top ISWAP commander, Mallam Buba Danfulani and 21 terrorists in the strike.

THISDAY gathered that prior to the execution of the mission, intelligence had established that terrorist training camps were located at Tumbun Kaiyowa and Tumbun Allura and the locations were believed to be the most active with ISWAP/Boko Haram activities.

This became evident after it was further established that projectiles fired on Nigerian Army locations in Mallam Fatori emanated from the two locations.

Consequently, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai deployed some aircraft to the location to degrade the insurgents' capabilities in order to prevent future attacks on troops and friendly location while ensuring success of ongoing operations.

Security sources said the aircraft were deployed for air interdiction at the locations and attacked the target at Tumbun Kaiyowa with bombs after which the location was observed to be in flames while few survivors were seen scampering for safety.

Another aircraft was redirected to attack Tumbun Allura with rockets and cannons.

Although the mission was adjudged successful and 21 terrorists eliminated, there was uncertainty as to the rank and status of terrorists killed in the operations.

"However, intelligence intercepted of late revealed that the air strikes took out 21 terrorists, including a top Commander, Buba Danfulani, along the fringes of Lake Tchad in Borno State.

"Malam Buba Danfulani was a senior ISWAP Commander (Amir), saddled with indoctrinating Fulanis and herdsmen who joined ISWAP terrorists.

"He also coordinated activities of the terrorists ranging from deployment of spies as well as tax collection. It is strongly believed that his demise is a huge blow to ISWAP and will affect the strength of the economy and financial dynamics of ISWAP", a military source said.

It was further gathered that the air interdiction missions undertaken by NAF aircraft in Sambisa on February 11, 2022 resulted in the elimination of some key terrorist kingpins.

"Having identified Parisu and Njimia as the most active terrorists' locations within Sambisa Forest, coordinated air interdiction missions were authorised.

"Using a mix of three different aircraft types, the two locations were attacked with bomb with the expected action realised", he said.

"While intelligence revealed that several terrorists were neutralised, recent information received has further identified five key terrorists' leader that were also killed in the airstrike.

"They include Musa Amir Jaish, Mahd Maluma, Abu-Ubaida, Abu-Hamza and Abu-Nura umarun Leni", the source said.

The source further noted that the elimination of high-ranking terrorists would send a strong signal to the terrorists operating in the North-east that the change in the fortunes of terrorists followed renewed vigour of the Armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies brought to bear in the ongoing counterinsurgency operations."

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, was yet to respond to inquiries as the time of filing this report.