Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts $4.7m Fake Dollars

An attempt to push $4.7 million fake dollars into circulation in Nigeria has been foiled by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This would have done a damage of over N2.7 billion to Nigeria's economy, which was the estimated value of the fake dollars.

A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, to have disclosed that the operatives had in the early hours of last Friday, intercepted a consignment sent from Lagos to Abuja at Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory, adding that a controlled delivery of the parcelled counterfeit US dollars totalling $4,760, 000.00 led to the arrest of a principal suspect, 52-year-old Abdulmumini Maikasuwa.

He said the seizure followed intelligence received by the FCT Command of the NDLEA detailing the movement of the cash and the vehicle conveying it.

According to Babafemi, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed that both the cash and the suspect in custody be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

The agency in other clampdown in Kwara State, barely three weeks after a nursing mother, Mrs. Rashidat Adebayo, 38, was granted administrative bail following her arrest for dealing in illicit drugs, operatives have again arrested her in Offa with assorted drugs such as Tramadol, Swinol, Diazepam and Pentazocine injection ampules.

Babafemi said before her latest arrest last Thursday, the nursing mother had been arrested and granted bail on January 24, 2022 for dealing in similar drugs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The operatives of NDLEA also arrested two drug dealers: Sani Isa (aka Bilaz) and Bala Yerima in Hong, Adamawa State with 239 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 209 kilogrammes, just as operatives of the Bauchi State Command have intercepted a truck marked FFF 422 XB coming from Lagos to Maiduguri, at Azare, Bauchi.

A total of 164.8kg of cannabis sativa concealed in peak milk cartons was recovered from the truck.

Meanwhile, Marwa has commended the officers and men of the FCT Command for their vigilance in preventing the counterfeit $4.7 million sneaking into the streets.

He, however, charged them as well as their counterparts in Adamawa, Kwara, Bauchi and other Commands across the country not to rest on their oars.