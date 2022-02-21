Nigeria: Govt Urged Turn to Portfolio of National Assets to Unlock Liquidity

Nigeria's surest path to full and effective funding of annual budgets as well as long term strategies can only happen if it turns to her portfolio of national assets to unlock liquidity and focus on increasing its revenue base.

According to economic experts who spoke at the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) Lagos state chapter in Lagos, Nigeria's economic outlook for 2022 can be positive only if it deploys effective policy instruments, adjust and reconnect its economy with unfolding global realities and stop borrowing in the "wrong" way.

Speaking on the theme; "The importance of Microfinance in revamping the Nigerian economy; Roles, Impacts and Prospects," and the 2022 outlook of the nation's economy, the Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, said opportunities to move the economy forward remains abound but the narratives run contrary to the reality.

He added that China, Brazil and India who were once in the poverty bracket has gone on to become super powers in the global economy.

Teriba added that for Nigeria to get away from the poverty bracket, it needs to strategically reposition itself for global trends, become proactive in seizing opportunities ahead of others, adjust and connect its economy to the unfolding global realities in 2022.

He stated that increasing taxes in a recession will not bring more revenue, as revenue aspirations might not be met and added that the wide disparities between outcomes and official pronouncements, undermines fiscal credibility of the government.

"Trying to grow tax revenue in a recession is a dead end, non-tax revenues are more promising and Nigeria's plethora of assets that offer huge non-tax revenue potentials remain unexploited. Hence, deficits will most certainly be more than budgeted once revenue disappoints. This is why we need to start unlocking liquidity assets and stop borrowing in the "wrong" way.

"This is the time to offer equity opportunities to the private sector and enable wealth creation. Seeking increased government revenues from economic transactions at a time that global operating margins are dwindling is a mirage, and that means that funding shortfalls mean budgets get tossed to and fro by economic conditions they are meant to guide, "Teriba explained.

On his part, the Chairman, NAMB and Managing Director, Accion Microfinance Bank, Taiwo Joda, stated that the nation's savings culture remains fragile owing to low drive of financial inclusion in some regions.