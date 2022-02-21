Nigeria: Military Probes Killing of Seven Children By Fighter Jet Targeting Terrorists

Military authorities weekend launched an investigation into the killing of seven children during a bombing raid in the Madari region of Niger Republic which shares border with Kano State.

Competent sources told THISDAY that the military high command had ordered a probe into the incident so as to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the children during the bombing raid.

A Nigerian fighter jet targeting terrorists mistakenly killed children playing in neighbouring Niger Republic, killing seven and injuring five others, according to AFP

Chaibou Aboubacar, Governor of the Maradi region, which shares boundary with Nigeria's Kano State, made the disclosure on Sunday.

"There was a mistake with the Nigerian strikes on the border that resulted in victims on our territory in the village of Nachade.

"The victims are 12 children, seven of them dead and five wounded," Governor Aboubacar said.

Four children died instantly and three others succumbed "to their injuries while being transported to hospital," he said.

He added that "the parents were attending a ceremony and the children were probably playing when the strikes hit them."

Aboubacar believes the planes were targeting "armed bandits" in the border areas, but "missed their target", hitting Nachade instead.

He said that he visited the children's graves on Saturday as well as the scene of the bombardment.

"Yes. We are aware and an Investigation has commenced. We believe there are terrorists around that area but we are investigating,", a military source said.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, promised to respond to enquiries by THISDAY.