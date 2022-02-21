Ethiopia: Renaissance Dam Starts Power Generation With 375 Mw

20 February 2022
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially commenced today partial power generation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that has been built in Guba, Benishangul Gumuz Regional State.

The turbine which went operational has a capacity to generate 375 megawatt of power, it was learned.

Upon completion, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which has 13 turbines will generate a cumulated capacity of 5150 MW.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, former President Mulatu Teshome and Speaker of the House of Federation Agengew Teshager, Speaker of House of People's Representatives, Tagesse Chafo and senior government officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

