Ethiopia: Amnesty's Latest Report Debunks TPLF's Victim Playing Tactic - Lawyers

Amnesty International's latest report that exposed the terrorist TPLF forces execution of crimes against humanity in Kobo and Chena towns of the Amhara State put the longstanding TPLF's tactic of putting itself in the victim's side to an end, according to lawyers.

International Law Lecturer at Dilla University, Amanuel Tadesse told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the report has altered the false narrative of TPLF showing itself as a victim while harassing innocent civilians in Amhara and Afar states.

The account has also exposed the untold reality of atrocities deliberately carried out by the criminal faction.

Noting TPLF has long developed a victim mentality and shouted and presented false accusations to the international community, the expert indicated that such deceiving reports can be deflated only through exposing realities by international media.

According to an Amnesty International report, TPLFaffiliated fighters have killed scores in Abdiaziz Ahmed summary killing.

The report has also comprised information from women and girls as young as 14, who have been gang-raped.

Amanuel further noted that the report can influence TPLF-affiliated groups that have been taking side with TPLF for the last years. In reverse, it would help ease the pressure against the Ethiopian government.

Sharing the above, another lawyer Abdiaziz Ahmed stated that TPLF has for long deceived the international community by portraying itself as a victim despite its horrific crime in Amhara and Afar.

Crimes and atrocities executed by TPLF had been recorded in the name of the government. Abdiaziz; however, blamed Amnesty International's previous reports for siding with TPLF.