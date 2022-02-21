Egypt: Cabinet Dispels Rumors on Suspending Classes

20 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The cabinet media center denied reports circulated on social media about a decision by the prime minister to suspend classes at all schools and universities nationwide on Sunday over adverse weather condition.

In a statement Saturday, the cabinet dismissed the news as groundless, noting that no decision has been issued to that effect.

The cabinet said that the second school term will begin Sunday as scheduled for some schools.

Each governor is responsible for determining whether class suspension is necessary or not in their respective governorates, based on the weather forecast report issued by the Egyptian Meteorological Authority, it added.

The cabinet appealed to all citizens not to be misled by such rumors, urging media outlets and social media users to verify the accuracy of any news before sharing them.

The second term of the 2021/2022 academic year started on Saturday nationwide with preventive Covid-19 measures in place to stem the virus spread.

