Tanzania: Premier Gives Seven-Days More to Probe Killings in Tanga, Mtwara

20 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued seven-day more to a special committee tasked with probing the killings in Mtwara and Kilindi in Tanga region.

The committee, which began work on the matter on February 4, 2022, was due to complete its report within 14 days, or February 17, 2022.

Instead, the committee requested an additional seven days citing the magnitude of the assignment to complete it efficiently.

The committee was formed by the Prime Minister in implementation of the order from President Samia Suluhu Hassan issued on February 4, 2022 in Magu, Mwanza on her way to Musoma, Mara region to the celebration of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 45th anniversary.

Equally, the Prime Minister calls on the relevant authorities to continue providing assistance to the committee so that it can complete the task in a timely and efficient manner.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X