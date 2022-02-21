Tanzania: Premier Gives Seven-Days More to Probe Killings in Tanga, Mtwara

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued seven-day more to a special committee tasked with probing the killings in Mtwara and Kilindi in Tanga region.

The committee, which began work on the matter on February 4, 2022, was due to complete its report within 14 days, or February 17, 2022.

Instead, the committee requested an additional seven days citing the magnitude of the assignment to complete it efficiently.

The committee was formed by the Prime Minister in implementation of the order from President Samia Suluhu Hassan issued on February 4, 2022 in Magu, Mwanza on her way to Musoma, Mara region to the celebration of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 45th anniversary.

Equally, the Prime Minister calls on the relevant authorities to continue providing assistance to the committee so that it can complete the task in a timely and efficient manner.