Rwanda: Kiyovu Go on Top of the Table After Police Win

Kiyovu Sports once again went to the summit climbed of the Rwanda premier league log with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Police FC on Sunday.

Eric Ngendahimana was the hero of the day as his solitary strike in the second half decided the epic encounter.

It was an crunch game as both teams defended gallantly and held their might at the back until Kiyovu had the breakthrough with the lone goal from Ngendahimana.

Kiyovu are now temporary on top of the table pending the game between APR FC and Etincelles on Monday.

In the Southern Province, Mukura Victory continued their rich vein of form as they defeated Marines FC by a goal to nothing at the Huye Stadium.

Vincent Habamahoro's strike in the 38th minute secured all the maximum points for Mukura who have now amassed 18 points from their last six games and have cemented their place in the top three as they continue to challenge for the title.

Elsewhere, Rutsiro FC defeated Gasogi United by two goals to one. Congolese import Malekidogo Mumbere and Jules Watanga were on target for the home side after Djibrine Hassan had scored the opener for Gasogi

Also, Gicumbi were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Espoir FC.

On Saturday, AS Kigali defeated Gorilla FC by two goals to nothing. Abubakar Lawal and Denis Rukundo were on the score sheet.

The rest of the match day 18 games will be played on Monday with Rayon Sports traveling to Nyamata to face Bugesera, Musanze hosts Etoile while APR FC takes on Etincelles.