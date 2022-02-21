Egypt Sends Medical Aid to Sudan

20 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt sent medical and humanitarian aid to Sudan as part of its continued support and solidarity with the Sudanese people in the face of various crisis.

Four military jets laden with large quantities of medical aid took off Sunday from an east Cairo military airbase to Sudan International Airport as part of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Meanwhile, a host of Sudanese officials extended appreciation to Egypt and its leadership for their efforts in supporting the Sudanese people.

The aid reaffirms the depth of historical ties and relations between Egypt and Sudan, they added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X