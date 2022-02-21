Egypt Sends Medical Aid to Sudan

Egypt sent medical and humanitarian aid to Sudan as part of its continued support and solidarity with the Sudanese people in the face of various crisis.

Four military jets laden with large quantities of medical aid took off Sunday from an east Cairo military airbase to Sudan International Airport as part of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Meanwhile, a host of Sudanese officials extended appreciation to Egypt and its leadership for their efforts in supporting the Sudanese people.

The aid reaffirms the depth of historical ties and relations between Egypt and Sudan, they added.