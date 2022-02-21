Africa: Egypt Tops Continent's Average Fixed Internet Speeds in January

20 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli Sunday reviewed a report submitted by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat on the Ookla Speedtest Global Index for measuring internet speeds for the month of January.

The minister said the index revealed that Egypt topped the African continent in the average fixed internet speed with an average of 35.67 Mbit/s.

This achievement is the result of policies adopted by the Ministry to improve internet speed in Egypt, as well as Telecom Egypt's plans to develop and improve services and promote the level of customer satisfaction, the minister added.

