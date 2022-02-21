Rwanda: Government Sheds Light on Two-Month Disaster Status, Blames Climate Change

From January to February 19 at least 467 hectares of crops have been eroded by disasters leaving farmers in losses, shows the report presented by the ministry in charge of emergency management on Sunday evening.

The latest report shows that about 50 people have lost lives of whom 20 were struck by thunder, while 11 people were killed by landslides in mining sites and others by flooding.

Over 93 people were also injured by disasters as 505 houses were damaged, and 20 cows and 23 other livestock were killed.

The disasters mainly the wind also destroyed 12 classrooms.

The wind speed distribution indicates that moderate to strong winds with an average speed between 4 meters per second and 10 meters per second is expected across the country.

In less than two months disasters damaged 26 section of roads, three churches, 24 bridges, 15 electric transmission lines and one market.

According to Herman Hakuzimana, climate change specialist at Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) has triggered unusual rains in the past two months.

"Previously these two months were characterized by mildly dry spell or little rains but due to climate change we are facing heavy rainfall if we consider our comparison to the past years in the same months like these," he said.

He said that the change in rainfall is affecting the agriculture sector which Rwandans highly depends.

Last year 2,685 hectares of crops were eroded by disasters.

According to officials from the ministry in charge of emergency management the disaster management policy is being reviewed to ensure better coordination in preventing and adapting to disasters.

Wet days ahead

According to forecast from Meteo Rwanda, between March and May, heavy rainfall ranging between 500 and 600 millimetres is expected in parts of Nyungwe National Park mainly in western parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru districts in Southern Province; Rusizi and most parts of Nyamasheke, Nyabihu and northeastern parts of Rubavu districts in Western Province.

The latest forecast was released on Friday February 18.

Rainfall ranging between 300 and 400 millimeters is expected in Nyagatare, most part of Gatsibo and northeastern parts of Kayonza districts in the Eastern Province.

Rainfall ranging between 400 and 500 millimeters is expected in Kicukiro, Gasabo and Nyarugenge in Kigali city; Bugesera, Kirehe, Ngoma, Rwamagana, southwestern parts of Gatsibo and south and western parts of Kayonza districts in the Eastern Province; Muhanga, Kamonyi, Ruhango, Nyanza, Huye, Gisagara, districts, eastern parts Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru districts in Southern Province Karongi, Ngororero, Rutsiro, most parts of Rubavu and small part of northern Nyamasheke districts in Western Province; Southern parts of Gakenke, Rulindo and Gicumbi districts in the Northern Province.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The expected normal rainfall with a tendency of slightly above normal during the March to May 2022 may lead to different impacts such as floods, strong winds, landslides, rainstorms, hailstorms, thunderstorms and waterborne diseases among others," the weatherman warned.

It said that relevant institutions or sectors with activities that depend on rainfall should put in place both preventive and preparedness strategies to minimize the impacts related to heavy rains.