Tanzania: Two Injured in Ngorongoro Lightning Strike

Arusha — TWO people sustained serious injuries last week after a tree they took shelter under from heavy rainfall was struck by lightning.

The mid-evening incident is said to have occurred in Oldonyo Keri Division, Ololosokwan Village in Ngorongoro District last Thursday as the duo were herding their livestock.

The two, who have since suffered multiple injuries on their bodies, have been identified by police as Sasine Narok and Terya Kiromi, according to a press statement released by the regional police commander Justine Masejo.

"The two herders sought to shelter themselves under a huge tree when the unexpected bolt of lightning struck them, leading to their injuries," explained the regional police boss.

The herders were immediately rushed to Ololosokwan health centre where they are now recuperating.

According to the regional police commander, the two were reportedly using their cellphones when the lightning struck.

None of the livestock was injured in the incident.

The police boss warned members of the public against using cell phones during heavy rains.

"It is dangerous to use mobile phones during heavy rains or thunderstorm," he warned.

He said thunder and lightning activities in the sky produce very high voltage electrically charged particles, noting that there was a high chance of the phone blasting, leading to death of the user.

According to electromagnetic experts, it is a common notion that cell phones could be a potential device for conducting lightning and sending a voltage surge through the user by providing a less resistive path compared to surrounding.

Other notions include the electricity travelling through the radio waves associated with the devices and deliver a shock to the person using them.