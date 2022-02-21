Nigeria: NPFL - Rivers Utd Regain Top Spot, End Rangers Away Runs

Rivers United yesterday reclaimed the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) top spot but Plateau United who will play their game on Wednesday against Gombe United have the capacity to reclaim the position.

Rivers United ended the six game unbeaten away run of Enugu Rangers in Port Harcourt on Sunday while Akwa United and Sunshine Stars returned to winning ways before their fans as the league season entered MatchDay 14.

At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers United put an end to Enugu Rangers' unbeaten run to assume the leadership of the league table.

The Pride of Rivers people now have 29 points from 14 games after the 1-0 win.

Both teams were placed second and third spots on the league table before the tie but the Rivers United notched the all important goal in the 61st minute through Nyima Nwagua who tapped in from close range after Morice Chukwu's free kick hit the woodwork and fell to his path.

Rangers remain in top spot with 23 points but the position may change at the conclusion of Monday rescheduled MatchDay 14 games.

At the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode, Sunshine Stars bounced back to winning ways after a slim 1-0 win over Kwara United. The Owena Whales had lost by a lone goal to Niger Tornadoes on Wednesday by virtually the last kick of the game in Abuja but they showed they were more businesslike when Abdul Taofeek shot them ahead in the second minute of the tie. It was the only goal of the game and it also ended a run of four games without a victory.

Sunshine Stars are 11th on the table with 17 points from 13 games but Kwara United have slipped to the sixth spot with 21 points.

The Qua Iboe derby produced five goals between Akwa United and Dakkada FC with the home team securing their first win in Uyo after four games since January 16th, 2022 when they beat Katsina United 2-0 in a MatchDay 6 tie. They had suffered three successive home draws with Sunshine Stars, Kwara United and Heartland with the latter tie leading to the disengagement of former boss, Kennedy Boboye.

RESULTS

Enyimba 1-1 MFM FC

Rivers Utd 1-0 Rangers

Akwa Utd 3-2 Dakkada

Sunshine 1-0 Kwara Utd

Shooting 0-0 Wikki

TODAY

Katsina Utd v Heartland

Lobi Stars v Remo Stars

Kano Pillars v Abia Warriors

Nasarawa v Tornadoes

WEDNESDAY

Gombe Utd vs Plateau Utd

PREMIER LEAGUE

Leeds 2-4 Man Utd

Wolves 2-1 Leicester

LALIGA

Valencia 1-4 Barcelona

Espanyol 1-1 Sevilla

Real Betis 2-1 Mallorca