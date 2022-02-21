Nigeria: Covid-19 - NGO Donates Hygiene Products to Ebonyi

21 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

An International Organization, Transforming Intermittent Preventive for Optimal Pregnancy (TIPTOP) Jhpiego, weekend, said it has donated 9,404 packets of Medical Facemasks, 2, 496 bottles of Sanitol Hand Sanitizer and 260 bottles of Hand Wash to Ebonyi state to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Monitoring and Evaluation Advisor, Jhphiego-TIPTOP Project, Nigeria, Dr. Herbert Onuoha stated this in Abakaliki during a dissemination meeting of research results for evaluation of TIPTOP Project in Nigeria.

He noted that 175,800 doses of Sulphadoxine-Pyrimethamine(SP) was procured by the organization and that 152,800 of it has been donated while 23,000 doses would be donated in April this year.

"In the last five years, Jhpiego and Unitaid have made a very substantial investment(a little above 52,500,000) in Ebonyi state particularly Ohaukwu local government area Through the Transforming Intermittent Preventive for Optimal Pregnancy(TIPTOP) project.

"TIPTOP project is an innovative, community-based approach that aims to dramatically increase the number of pregnant women in malaria-affected countries in sub-Saharan Africa receiving antimalarial treatment thus saving the lives of thousands of mothers and newborns", he said.

He explained that the organization has worked with service providers and Community Health Workers Agents and reached over 42,714 pregnant women with IPTp in five years across 575 communities in Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

X