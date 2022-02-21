Zimbabwe: Sinach Jets in for Harare International Conference Centre Performance

21 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Internationally acclaimed gospel musician, Sinach has touched down in the capital for her afternoon performance at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The Nigerian singer will headline the show tagged 'It's Time Live With Sinach' as she kick starts her Southern Africa music tour.

The concert also features a rich line up of gospel superstars; Janet Manyowa, Takesure Zamar, Mkhululi Bhebhe, Minister Micheal Mahendere, Ayo Vincent, Ntokozo Mbambo and Everton Mlalazi alongside the Celebration Choir and Gospel DJ Unlocked.

The show's organiser, Go Gospel Music shared videos of Sinach arriving at the Rainbow Towers hotel captioned "Sinach has arrived and she is set for today."

Tickets are pegged at US$100/ ZWL$23 000 for VIP Gold ticket, US$50 for VIP Silver ticket and US$25/ ZWL$5 750 for Standard ticket.

It's Time Live With Sinach will be live-streamed on Gateway Stream Music's Pay Per View platform.

In 2012 the 'Way maker' musician serenaded fans at the Christ Embassy Concert before she returned again to grace the stage at the Glamis Arena in 2016.

