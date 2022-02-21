Zimbabwe: Vehicle Licence Fees Increased

19 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Vehicle license fees have been raised, with light motor vehicles now paying $3 240 for a term of four months, up from $1 800.

Vehicles with a net mass of 2 251kg and above pay $4 590, according to Statutory Instrument 299 of 2022 gazetted yesterday, which showed all other vehicle classes have had vehicle licences reviewed.

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe confirmed the new tariffs.

He said the new tariffs will help Zinara to make meaningful disbursements to road authorities.

"For us to meet the targets set for us in the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030 and to fully fund the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2), we need to have meaningful tariffs," said Mr Mugabe.

"We want to thank the Government for this support and this will go a long way in accelerating the rehabilitation of our road network."

Last month, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe increased motor vehicle insurance premiums effective January 25. Annual premium cover for the minimum legally required third party insurance see owners of private cars paying $9 810 a year or $3 270 a term of four months.

Insurance premiums had last been reviewed in July last year, with the third party term premium set at $2 565.

