Ethiopia: Rape, Gang Rape, and Sexual Assault of Amhara Women and Girls

In the period beginning in July 2021 in which they exercised control over parts of the Amhara region, Tigrayan fighters have committed widespread rape and other forms of sexual violence against ethnic Amhara women and girls in several villages around Chenna.

The 30 cases investigated by Amnesty International are not isolated; rather, they seem to be part of a pattern of similar violations repeatedly perpetrated by large numbers of Tigrayan fighters in different locations, as documented below.

Moreover, such abuses are likely underreported due to stigma within the survivors' communities, challenges in accessing the locations, and communication blackouts that restrict and delay the flow of information.

The cases of rape and sexual violence documented are serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, and constitute war crimes, and -- given the nature, scale, and gravity of the violations committed -- may amount to crimes against humanity.

Survivors interviewed by Amnesty International have suffered physical and mental trauma resulting in depression, insomnia, anxiety, and other forms of emotional distress, often made worse by the reaction of their husbands and families. Several women said that their husbands had left them and others said that they feel unable to tell their husbands and/or their families about having been raped. Some said they could no longer live in their villages because of the stigma.

The sexual violence documented by Amnesty International has been accompanied by shocking levels of brutality, including beatings, death threats, and ethnic slurs. Fourteen of the 30 women and girls interviewed by Amnesty International in and around Chenna were raped by multiple perpetrators, two in front of their children. Seven are below 18 -- two as young as 14.

Doctors who provided medical care to rape survivors told Amnesty International that two survivors had to be treated for lacerations caused by foreign objects inserted into their genitals, seemingly rifle bayonets. Lucy, a 14-year-old seventh grade student, and her mother were both raped by Tigrayan fighters in their home in DidBahr. She told Amnesty International: I was at home with my mother and my grandmother when two young men with rifles came to our home in the morning at about 11. One of them wore military clothes and the other wore civilian clothes.

They spoke a mix of Tigrinya and some Amharic. They said: "Our families were raped and now it is our turn to rape you." One of them raped me in the courtyard and the other raped my mother inside the house. My mother is very sick now; she is very depressed and desperate.

We don't speak about what happened; it is impossible. Kaya, 15, told Amnesty International that armed fighters stormed her home in Chenna at 8am on 30 August demanding to know where militia members lived: They told me to go with them to show them the houses of militia members.

I told them I don't know, and my mum was shouting and holding on to me, but they pointed their rifles at her threatening to kill her and separated me from her by force, and one of them took me to the forest. He had a Kalashnikov. In the forest he raped me and then he left me there and I walked for four hours to Wukan to my aunt, because I was too scared to go back to Chenna.

Medical doctors and social workers who provided medical care to these rape survivors told Amnesty International that several survivors suffered severe and long-term physical and psychological damage,32 including 10 who remained hospitalised three months after they were raped, two who had developed rectovaginal and other fistulas, at least six who had contracted sexually transmitted diseases, and two who got pregnant from the rape and had to have abortions because they had not been able to access medical facilities within the necessary timeframe to get emergency contraception.33 Most of the women and girls were raped in their homes and some in nearby fields by Tigrayan fighters who had forced them to provide food and cook for them.

The sexual violence was accompanied by ethnic slurs, degrading remarks and threats, or comments such as "your people raped our women"; "We have a right to take revenge for what your people did to our women"; "Thank god that I am not going to kill you." Several survivors told Amnesty International that they were assaulted as Tigrayan forces had lost territory and men in battles with local Amhara forces and militias.

Genet, a 27-year-old mother of two from Jerosan, a village near Chenna, told Amnesty International: About 10 TPLF fighters came in the morning and asked for food and after I fed them they went away.

Then they came back, three of them, and asked for money and I gave them 200 birr [approximately equivalent to 5 USD], which is all I had. They had rifles and one had a grenade and said he will kill us because we are Amhara and deserve to die.

It was 4 September and they had been defeated in Chenna and were angry. One of them raped me. He said: "what do you prefer that I slaughter you like a goat or you have sex with me?" He raped me in front of my children and they were crying while he raped me.

After he raped me, I fled to the caves in the forest with my children and stayed there for three days, and when we went back home we found that everything had been stolen from our home. Salam, a 29-year-old mother of three from Chenna told Amnesty International that several groups of Tigrayan fighters went to her home to ask for food every day from when they first took control of the village until 2 September, when four of them locked her elderly parents in a separate room and raped her.

Whenever they came, I had to cook for them and once some of them even slept in our compound. I live with my parents and my children but my children had left with my brother.

My husband was a soldier but was killed a month earlier in the war in Tigray. On 2 September (Nahassie 27) four came; one was called colonel by the other three. He raped me first, while the others were outside. After he left the other three raped me one by one.

The ordeal lasted from midday to 3 am. After they left I went to free my parents who had been locked up in a separate room in our compound by the Tigrayan fighters.

My father told me that when he asked them to leave me alone they had kicked him. Some of the perpetrators made additional efforts to inflict as much physical and psychological pain and fear as possible on the women and girls they abused.

Medical doctors who treated the survivors told Amnesty International that several women were pregnant when they were raped and that at least two women had foreign metallic objects inserted into their vagina, which had caused lacerations.

Mabat, a 57-year-old widow and mother of seven, told Amnesty International that she was raped by multiple fighters at her home in a village in the Boza area on 18 August, the first day that the Tigrayan forces were in control of her village: I went to church in the morning and when I got back home I found seven fighters in my house eating my food. They raped me.

All of them raped me, vaginally and anally, in front of two of my children. They told me "You are lucky there isn't 15 of us. You Amhara are very bad people. They spoke a language I did not understand but one spoke Amharic. I begged them, I told them 'I am like your mum, please don't do this to me but he didn't care.

They said we Amhara are bad people and deserve the worst. Since that happened to me I now have a fistula and hepatitis B. Elsa, a 21-year-old university student and mother of an eight-month-old baby girl from Boza, told Amnesty International that she was raped by two Tigrayan fighters at her home where she lived with her mother-in-law: Two fighters came to my house and demanded food but I told them I had nothing; they went away and came back with potatoes and told me to boil them and they ate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Then they told me to boil some water and after I did they said "what do you prefer - that we put your baby in boiling water or we rape you?" I was terrified that they would hurt my baby. I still have nightmares about it. After they raped me they destroyed my notebooks and my study material.

They also threatened to shoot me and my mother-in-law. Rape survivors told Amnesty International that they were only able to receive medical care after the Tigrayan forces left their area and they could reach hospitals in government-controlled areas.39 They said that the very basic medical facilities which existed in and around their villages were mostly not functioning after Tigrayan forces took control of the area, partly because the fighters had looted them and partly because the staff had fled. Residents of Zarima and Boza specifically said that the clinics in their villages had been looted and vandalized.

Rape survivors had therefore no access to medical facilities within necessary time frame to receive crucial post-rape care, including emergency contraception and HIV postexposure prophylaxis, which should be administered within 72 hours.40 All the rape survivors interviewed by Amnesty International said that they only managed to receive medical care after Tigrayan forces withdrew from the area and they could reach government-controlled areas, where there are functioning hospitals, weeks after they were raped.

They said that after the Tigrayan forces left the area, social workers from the regional health authorities visited their villages to seek out rape survivors and arranged their transfer to hospitals in Debarek, Bahir Dar and Gonder, where they underwent tests and received medical care.