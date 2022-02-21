Ethiopia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Says H.R. 6600 Bill Undermines Govt Peace Initiative

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the draft bill H.R. 6600, which was introduced by U.S.

Congressman Tom Malinowski, threatens the progress of the peace initiative that the government of Ethiopia has been executing to end conflict and restore stability.

At a weekly briefing he held here today, MoFA Spokesperson Dina Mufti noted that H.R. 6600, (Ethiopia Stabilization, Peace, and Democracy Act), will harm the people of Ethiopia in particular and the strategic Horn of Africa region in general.

The 'H.R. 6600' draft bill is undermining the Ethiopian government's initiative to end conflict through blocking the support the latter could gain from international partners.

As to him, the bill calls for the imposition of unwarranted sanctions against the people and government of Ethiopia and undermining all the positive steps taken to ensure peace in the country.

H.R. 6600 affects Ethiopia in several aspects and fellow Africans are expected to stand with Ethiopia by rejecting the ill-conceived proposal.

Likewise, the Ethiopian American Civic Council (EACC) announced that it has reached out to all members of the House and Senate to reject the H.R. 6600 bill aimed at halting the peace initiatives launched by Ethiopia.

The council denounced the bill as 'untimely resolution which failed to address the root cause of the conflict.' EACC Public Relation Amsalu Kassa said H.R. 6600 is initiated under the guise of ensuring peace and stability, but it is working against Ethiopia's peace process and development.

"It is the sneaky bill drafted to help the TPLF agenda of dismantling the country by overlooking crimes committed by the faction in the adjacent Amhara and Afar states." Meanwhile, the spokesperson stressed that the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) which was held in Addis Ababa was greatly successful.

The two- day Summit was conducted peacefully and passed different resolutions that would have paramount importance to the continent.

African leaders deliberated on different pressing issues including COVID-19 pandemic, lack of peace and stability as well as unconstitutional regime changes that have ravaged the continent.

They also conferred on social and economic development of Africa and reached consensus to strengthen collaboration to overcome challenges.

By the same token, the AU Summit adopted Swahili as an additional working language in addition to English, French and Arabic, Dina remarked.