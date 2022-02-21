Ethiopia: Survivors Tell Horrifying Stories About Terrorist TPLF's Atrocities

"When they told my husband to go outside and kneel down, I told them that he was just a breadwinner of the family doing barber job and he has never engaged in politics or minded on government affairs.

That is also one of the reasons that we didn't escape. But they didn't want to listen as they were just bloodlusts." Zenebu Dereso, a woman who lost her husband to the terrorist TPLF group uttered the above statement when approached by local media.

She said that the TPLF's insane killers gunned down her husband outside her house having knelt him down.

As the TPLF terrorist enterprise's aggression continued in different part of the Amhara and Afar states, the local media report revealed that close to 650 civilians have been killed within a day and 30 to 50 people were buried in one hole in Raya and Kobo areas.

Given the horrifying situations in the area, residents were forced to stay with three deceased bodies including wounded person for three days in a row.

According the same source, since late July 2021 the terrorist enterprise has massacred civilians and buried 30-50 bodies within one hole, as to the source.

According to pall-bearers, the rebel group has killed about 650 innocent civilians in one day.

The people are in deep mourning given the fact that they couldn't prepare proper burial ceremony for their beloved ones.

By the same token, in Afar State, a pregnant woman whose date was overdue were also forced to go from Berehale to Nahale and moved from there to Afedera on Isuzu vehicle and gave birth in an area called Selesain health center.

Her mother, Fatuma Mohammed said that they had gone through difficult situations to reach to health center adding that she is thankful that her daughter gave birth safely. Visualizing that a woman who gave birth in her area is usually served with meat, milk and butter, the new mother lying in her hospital bed, said with tears that once you flee from your place like this, you can't find anything.

Noting that there are plenty of mothers who gave birth but couldn't get something to eat, Mohammed Ali, Member of Mobile Health Team also indicated that they could not find blankets/covers to newly born babies and they had to use people's clothing.

A nurse named Sofia Hussen on her part stated that she find it hard to say that the medical inputs are adequate compared with the number of people who are in dire need of medical treatment in the area.

Cognizant of the fact that most of the people in need are found in remote areas which is 500 K.Ms far from Semera, Yassin Habib, Head of Health Bureau of Afar State stressed that the bureau is exerting its utmost effort to facilitate health centers in nearby areas.