Tanzania: New Anti-Doping Programme Launched in Arusha

Arusha — Arusha is set to become a model in reducing the harms of substance abuse following a recent launch of a Harm Reduction programme in the region.

Speaking during the launch Medecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) Country Director Ivan Duran, said the northern tourism circuit is poised to become a model in Tanzania of how to implement Harm Reduction programs for People who use Drugs.

Mr Duran, who also doubles as the France-based NGO Country Director for Kenya, exuded confidence on the impact the program will have in mitigating the effects of drug abuse in the Arusha region.

"We have no doubt that it will be a success because all relevant stakeholders have been involved and supportive in the preparation of this project, particularly the government, civil society and law enforcing organs" explained Mr Duran on the sidelines of the programme launch held here midweek.

He deemed the launch of the programme in Arusha as an important milestone for harm reduction.

"Medecins du Monde started years ago providing harm reduction services to people who use drugs in Temeke, a district of Dar es Salaam, introducing for the first time a needle and syringe exchange program.

Now these programs are present in all Dar es Salaam, Bagamoyo, Chalinze... and finally also in Arusha, with the support of the Arusha authority and the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority. I would like to again acknowledge how important their participation is and to express our gratitude for all their support," he added.

In his rejoinder, Arusha regional commissioner John Mongella appealed for stakeholder's support in addressing drug abuse in the country.

The regional boss urged the stakeholders and other players to complement the efforts of the government against drug abuse.

"This is a battle that needs to be won... nonetheless, this can only be achieved if we team up and join our forces against it," said the regional commissioner.

Mr Mongella equally commended the French based organization for supplementing the government's efforts in fighting the consequences of drug abuse in the country.

He further acknowledged the efforts of the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), saying it had put in place a solid ground in curbing substance abuse in Tanzania.