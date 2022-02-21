Egypt: Govt Denies Privatizing New Universal Health Insurance System

19 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet media center has denied reports that the government is willing to privatize the new universal health insurance system in conjunction with the establishment of "Reayat Misr" holding company to achieve economic revenues.

In a statement on Friday 18/02/2022, the center said it contacted the Ministry of Health and Population which dismissed the reports as baseless.

"Reayat Misr" holding company, affiliated to the General Authority for Healthcare, is aimed to engage in various healthcare fields, the ministry said.

The Cabinet media center called on various media outlets and social media users to verify the authenticity of news before spreading it.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X