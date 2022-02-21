Egypt: Govt Denies Privatizing New Universal Health Insurance System

The Cabinet media center has denied reports that the government is willing to privatize the new universal health insurance system in conjunction with the establishment of "Reayat Misr" holding company to achieve economic revenues.

In a statement on Friday 18/02/2022, the center said it contacted the Ministry of Health and Population which dismissed the reports as baseless.

"Reayat Misr" holding company, affiliated to the General Authority for Healthcare, is aimed to engage in various healthcare fields, the ministry said.

The Cabinet media center called on various media outlets and social media users to verify the authenticity of news before spreading it.