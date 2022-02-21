Rwanda: Areruya to Miss Tour Du Rwanda

19 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Top Rwandan rider Joseph Areruya, who rides for Benediction Ignite will not participate in the Tour du Rwanda after spending weeks without training due to illness.

The 14th edition of the race is scheduled to take place from February 20 to 27, 2022.

"It's true Areruya will not be part of the Tour du Rwanda because he has not been training due to illness. I would have loved to have him in the team but we able have replacements, Benoit Munyankindi, the technical director of Benediction Ignite cycling club said.

This year, the riders will cover a total distance of 937,1km.

The club will represented by cyclists like; Jean Bosco Nsengimana, Eric Manizabayo, Patrick Byukusenge, Janvier Rugamba and Mike Uwiduhaye.

