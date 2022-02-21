Rwanda: Nyaruguru - Court President Arrested Over Corruption

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have confirmed having in their custody the president of Kibeho primary court in Nyaruguru District who is being investigated for different charges.

According to Thierry B Murangira, the RIB Spokesperson, the court officer is being investigated for soliciting or offering sexual favours and making a decision based on favouritism, friendship, hatred, acquaintances, or nepotism.

The RIB spokesperson says that the charges he faces stem from a case filed last year in the court that the suspect presides over.

"A plaintiff submitted her case on court and instead of following the usual court procedures he asked her to have sex with him to able to win the case," he explained.

Commenting on what has to be done to curb this, issue he said people have to put more effort to avoid corruption and for victims to report whenever they face such inappropriate proposals.

Adding that judiciary will not tolerate anyone who commits such crimes and alleys fear over-risks in reporting corruption cases.

"A person who has given or received a grant to help the judiciary to find evidence of corruption is not considered as a perpetrator," he clarified

However, this has to be done before the offense is committed, and the beginning of prosecution.

The suspect was arrested on February, 18 and is being held at RIB Station in Kicukiro while the investigation is ongoing for the case to be submitted to the Prosecution.

According to law upon conviction over Soliciting or offering sexual favours a person gets imprisonment for a term of more than five years and not more than seven years with a fine of not less than Rwf1,000,000 and not exceeding Rwf2,000,000.

However, when the favour of sexual nature was done for the beneficiary of such a favour to perform a service contrary to the law, the punishment is imprisonment for a period of more than seven years but not more than ten years with a fine of not less than Rwf2,000,000 but not more than Rwf3,000,000.