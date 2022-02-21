Morocco: Painter Hossein Tallal Passes Away

Rabat — The Moroccan painter Hossein Tallal died Saturday in Casablanca at the age of 80, announced the National Museums Foundation (FNM).

In a statement, the Foundation said it "learned this morning, with great sadness, the death of the artist Hossein Tallal and presents its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and his relatives".

Hossein Tallal was a great figure of contemporary Moroccan painting, a painter accomplished by the touch, the plastic work but also the relevance of the look and the meaning that emerges from his works, added the FNM.

Born in 1942 in Chtouka (El Jadida province), the late Hossein Talal, was the son of one of the leading figures of contemporary Moroccan art, the late Chaïbia Talal.

The deceased participated in numerous exhibitions around the world. Since 1967, he has exhibited at the Gallery La Roue in Paris and the Salon de Mai at the Museum of Modern Arts in Paris in 1974. He has several exhibitions to his credit, notably in Spain, Denmark, America and Egypt.

Hossein Talal is considered one of the greatest Moroccan visual artists as evidenced by numerous studies and critical articles that discussed his artistic experience and celebrated his career as "one of the symbols of contemporary Moroccan art".