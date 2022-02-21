South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - February 21, 2022

Cape Town —

Typhoid Fever Cases on Increase, Spreads to Gauteng

Typhoid fever, which is a serious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection, is endemic to South Africa and cases are reported in low numbers every year.

According to Dr Juno Thomas, head of the centre for enteric diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Disease, the symptoms for enteric fever include a fever, which is often high and could last for many days or even weeks; headache; lethargy and fatigue; nausea; in many cases abdominal pain; and in some cases, either diarrhoea or constipation." By contrast, symptoms of gastroenteritis mainly include watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, and in some cases, a low-grade fever.

The Typhoid outbreak began in clusters in the Western Cape and North West provinces last week and has now spread to Gauteng province.

SA Medical Association Chair Steps Down Amid Controversial Remarks

Dr Angelique Coetzee chairperson of the SA Medical Association, courted controversy when, during a radio interview, she said that medical school admission processes were highly politicised. She claimed race played a significant role in determining acceptance to medical schools and that different admission criteria existed for other race groups. She later apologised for her statement. Coetzee said the comments were made in her personal capacity, and were not SAMA's. She will remain an ordinary member of SAMA.

Salary Increases for Top Govt Officials

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has made the determination on the salary adjustments for Senior Management Service staff.

According to the Public Servants Association, senior government officials will receive salary increases between R1,695 for salary levels 13 to 15 and R1,800 for salary level 16, as well as adjustments of 1.5% backdated to April last year. The PSA said it believes "the salary adjustments and non-pensionable gratuity will not only assist the employees to mitigate price increases including fuel, food, electricity and the repo rate, but will also partially address the narrowing gap between salary level 12 and 13.

University of Pretoria May See End to Strike by Food Services, Security Staff

A two-week strike by 500 workers affiliated to the Academic and Professional Staff Association of South Africa, may come to and end. The workers said that unfair labour practices were meted out to insourced workers at the university.

A meeting was held at the weekend in which progress seems to have been made, with both parties - the university management and the APSA have indicated that a solution was on the horizon.

NPA Reopens Sexual Assault Case Against DJ Fresh, Euphonik

The sexual assault case against former Radio 947 hosts DJ Fresh and Euphonik has been reopened.

The police and the National Prosecuting Authority decided last month to pursue the case against the former radio hosts. They are accused of drugging and raping a woman in a hotel 10 years ago. The woman laid a charge against the pair in January 2021.

The NPA has provided no reasons for the reopening of the case, which they initially decided against prosecuting at the time, due to a lack of evidence.

DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, and his wife Thabiso Sikwane announced on February 9, 2022 that they will be divorcing after 20 years of marriage.