Nigeria: Four Die, Seven Injured in Bauchi Auto Crash - FRSC

21 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Yusuf Abdullahi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, said four people died, while seven others sustained injuries in an auto crash that occurred in Bauchi on Sunday.

Mr Abdullahi confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi.

According to him, the accident, which involved one Sharon bus with registration number TRR 391 YX, and an Opel Salon with registration number AA 268 SHR, occurred around Giwo Science Academy, along Bauchi-Kano road.

The sector commander explained that the accident occurred around 2:45 p.m, while personnel of the corps arrived the scene in record time.

Mr Abdullahi attributed the crash to speed violation and dangerous driving.

"Fourteen people were involved in the crash and there were nine male adults, four female adults, one female child.

"Four people lost their lives to the crash and they included three male adults, a female adult and seven others, including five male adults and two female adults were seriously injured," he said.

Mr Abdullahi explained that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of State Specialist Hospital for identification.

In the same vein, the Sector Commander said that the injured persons were also responding to treatment at the same hospital. (NAN)

