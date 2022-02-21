Nigeria: Two Teenagers Drown in Jos Dam

21 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

"They jumped into the deep water in the dam to rescue a shoe of their friend, unfortunately, the volume of water was too much..."

Two teenagers have reportedly drowned at the dam in Rayfield Resort, Jos, Plateau.

The victims are Michael Nyam, eight years, and Elijah Solomon, six years old.

Gyang Pwol, a witness, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos that the boys were drowned Saturday evening.

He said that they were both residents of Rayfield community.

Mr Pwol explained that the duo got drowned while trying to get back the shoes of one of their friends that fell into the dam.

"They jumped into the deep water in the dam to rescue a shoe of their friend, unfortunately, the volume of water was too much.

"Before help could come, they got drowned," he said.

Mr Pwol who also confirmed that their remains had been buried, did not give further details.

However, Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer of Plateau Command, said the incident was not reported to the police. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X