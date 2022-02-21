Nigeria: UK Minister Visits Nigeria for Businesses, Economic Partnerships

The United Kingdom Minister for Africa, Latin America & Caribbean, Vicky Ford, will visit Nigeria this week in her first visit to the country.

The British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, in a statement, said the visit follows the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London earlier this month, at which the UK and Nigeria agreed to strengthen cooperation in a range of areas including military cooperation, counter terrorism, civilian policing, protecting human rights and recognising the important role of women in achieving sustainable peace.

The visit will take forward ongoing efforts by both countries to build on the UK Nigeria partnership and strengthen strong security, anti-corruption and economic ties. While in Nigeria, Minister Vicky Ford, will have meetings with the Federal Government, State Governors, faith leaders, civil society and business leaders.

According to the statement the Minister will announce millions of pounds of new UK investments including in support of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises. She will sign an MoU related to anti-corruption, which will further strengthen the UK-Nigeria partnership in this area.

Through meetings with civil society, government, the media and political leaders, Minister Ford will explore a range of topics from electoral reform, to climate change following COP26 and human rights. The minister will also promote efforts to educate girls, empower women and end gender based violence and address humanitarian needs in North-East Nigeria.

"I am looking forward to being in Nigeria for the first time. Nigeria is a valued friend and partner of the UK; a country with whom we want to forge still closer ties, including on trade, development, economic, environmental and security issues," the Minister said.