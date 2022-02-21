Nigeria: Trade Union Congress Threatens Strike Over Fuel Scarcity

The trade union says it may direct its staff to stop work.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Sunday threatened to direct its members to stop going to work if the challenge of fuel scarcity across the country persists the next few days.

Mohammad Yunusa, the TUC national treasurer, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Sunday during a delegate conference of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies.

The federal government had said methanol, a chemical additive, found in recently imported fuel exceeded Nigeria's specification.

The development has resulted in a shortage of petrol and queues reappearing in major cities including Abuja and Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the scarcity worsened last week across many cities, as many struggled to go to work or engage in other daily routines.

Traffic gridlocks appeared across major parts of Abuja as many service lanes were closed to traffic due to queues from petrol stations.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited had on Friday assured Nigerians that the company had placed significant orders of over 2.1 billion litres of methanol-free petroleum to ensure that the long queues of petroleum end in a few days.

"We will soon direct workers to stop going to work if the challenge of fuel scarcity across the country persists for the next few days," Mr Yunusa was quoted by The Cable as saying.

"The congress also demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should swing into action by identifying and punishing those who caused the scarcity that has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians.

"The union's position is very clear. Those who caused this scarcity should be identified and punished very well.

"The position of SSAS CGOC is that workers should stop going to work until there is enough fuel to take them to work.

"This is the way to do it. We are waiting for our centre to respond to our position but our position in SSAS CGOC is that there is no need to go to work and when there is regular supply, then we will start going to work, "he added.