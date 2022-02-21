Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 50 New Infections Sunday

<i>With no backlog of infections and discharges reported, the disease centre stated that in Nigeria, a total of 230,755 has now been discharged nationwide.</sub>

With no fatality reported, Nigeria on Sunday recorded 50 additional coronavirus infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (<a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">NCDC</a>) Monday morning shows that the country's infection toll has increased to 254,293 while the death toll still stands at 3,142.

With no backlog of infections and discharges reported, the disease control centre stated that in Nigeria a total of 230,755 persons have now been discharged nationwide since the outbreak of the virus in 2020.

The breakdown of the data reveals that Imo State in the South-east topped the infection chart with 22 cases, followed by Lagos State with 14 new cases.

Rivers State in the South-south came third on the log with seven cases, followed by the FCT with five cases.

While Delta State came last with two cases, NCDC also noted that four states: Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Sunday.