Nigeria: Police Chief Lauds Police Officer for Clinching WBF Title

Aina also serves as a boxing judge as well as being in the Nigeria Police Force.

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba, has congratulated Police Constable, Yetunde Aina, for winning an International Championship bout against United Kingdom's Laura Pain.

PC Aina clinched the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt.

A statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Police Force Relations Officer, said that the boxing event was held at City Coast Centre, in Portslade, East Sussex, London on Friday.

Aina, who serves in the Lagos State Police Command, has distinguished herself greatly in the boxing sphere by winning several awards and commendations.

She has won as a Boxing Referee at the amateur level, just as she has equally become a renowned boxing Judge and professional boxer.

The statement said: "The I-G, who intends to receive the champion in Nigeria on arrival soon, commended the cop for her courage and giant strides in making the nation and the Nigeria Police Force proud.

"In the same vein, the I-G called on sports enthusiasts, within the Force to be unrelenting in developing their skills and dauntless in charting new frontiers in the world of sports.

"Similarly, I-G, while applauding the unprecedented feats recorded in the Nigeria Police Sports circle, charged officers of the Force to develop and diversify their talents."

He urged them to equip themselves towards the advancement of modern policing strategies that are capable of strengthening the internal security of the country as required.