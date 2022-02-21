Nigeria: Police Chief Lauds Police Officer for Clinching WBF Title

21 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Aina also serves as a boxing judge as well as being in the Nigeria Police Force.

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba, has congratulated Police Constable, Yetunde Aina, for winning an International Championship bout against United Kingdom's Laura Pain.

PC Aina clinched the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt.

A statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Police Force Relations Officer, said that the boxing event was held at City Coast Centre, in Portslade, East Sussex, London on Friday.

Aina, who serves in the Lagos State Police Command, has distinguished herself greatly in the boxing sphere by winning several awards and commendations.

She has won as a Boxing Referee at the amateur level, just as she has equally become a renowned boxing Judge and professional boxer.

The statement said: "The I-G, who intends to receive the champion in Nigeria on arrival soon, commended the cop for her courage and giant strides in making the nation and the Nigeria Police Force proud.

"In the same vein, the I-G called on sports enthusiasts, within the Force to be unrelenting in developing their skills and dauntless in charting new frontiers in the world of sports.

"Similarly, I-G, while applauding the unprecedented feats recorded in the Nigeria Police Sports circle, charged officers of the Force to develop and diversify their talents."

He urged them to equip themselves towards the advancement of modern policing strategies that are capable of strengthening the internal security of the country as required.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X