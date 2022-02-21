Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Introduces New Certificates

21 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has introduced new Zimbabwe General Certificate of Education certificates for Ordinary and Advanced Levels in line with global assessment trends.

The first batch of the new certificates has been rolled out this month, with the issuance of the November 2020 certificates.

In a statement yesterday, Zimsec said the introduction of the new ZGCE certificates was important and progressive.

"This will improve the security and safeguard the integrity of the certificates and qualifications through the new advanced security features which have been included," said Zimsec.

All Zimsec certificates issued prior to 2020 remain valid for use both locally and internationally, said the examinations board.

"Zimsec offers a facility where certificates can be verified for authenticity to curb fraudulent qualifications being presented to institutions by applicants," it said.

"Stakeholders are encouraged to make use of this service as a way of maintaining credibility of their workforce or student bodies."

