Kenya: NOC-K Lays Down Plans to Empower Sports Scribes

Naivasha — The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has laid down elaborate plans to enable them to work better with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK).

NOC-K Secretary General, Francis Mutuku singled out the association as a pertinent partner whose role in the growth of sports in the country cannot be downplayed.

Speaking on Saturday during SJAK's Annual General Meeting held in Naivasha, Mutuku took the sports scribes through the 2022-2024 NOC-K Program.

"The main focus of the plan this year is the upcoming Commonwealth and Africa Youth Games," shared Mutuku.

As part of the partnership, Mutuku said empowering female sports journalists as one of the key areas the body wants to front.

"When you look around, you will see there is a need to empower ladies to venture into sports journalism. This can be done through scholarships and mentorship programs while encouraging our women journalists to embrace the sports," he added.

He also revealed that NOC-K will organize more workshops for the sports journalists to help them deliver better on their roles.

"We will support more training for journalists with a view of enhancing their journalistic skills and understanding the mechanics of operation of various sporting agencies," he said.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, United Kingdom with the African Youth Games scheduled for August 29 to September 7 in Egypt.

Mutuku further urged the scribes to seek accreditation early enough so that they can be able to cover the events. "The Commonwealth Games are huge and need big groups to effectively cover the Games. Therefore, we want to encourage as many journalists to apply for accreditation as early as possible," he added.

Mutuku also assured the various federations that NOC-K will support them in their preparations bid while challenging them to do their best not only to participate but also to win medals and propel the sports fraternity into higher ranks.

The delayed AGM was the climax of a two-day workshop that also saw journalists taken through a mental health session by experts from Chiromo Hospital Group.

The executive committee also informed members that there will an elective assembly at the end of the year.