Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Kill 26 Iswap Terrorists in Lake Chad, Sambisa Forest

Nigerian Airforce fighter aircraft eliminated 26 terrorist kingpins including top ISWAP Commander Mallam Buba Danfulani during a raid on Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist's strongholds around the Tumbuns area in Lake Chad and Sambisa Forests surroundings.

The Amirs/Commanders eliminated in Sambisa forest air raids include Musa Amir Jaish, Mahd Maluma, Abu-Ubaida, Abu-Hamza and Abu-Nura umarun Leni.

Competent military sources confirmed to Vanguard that high ranking/high calibre terrorists taken out in the Tumbuns manifested in a planned air strike undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai with human intelligence reports disclosing that top ISWAP commander, Mallam Buba Danfulani, was among the 21 terrorists neutralised in the strike.

The source said, "Before the execution of the mission, intelligence had established that terrorist training camps were located at Tumbun Kaiyowa and Tumbun Allura and the locations were believed to be the most active with ISWAP/Boko Haram activities.

"This became evident after it was further established that projectiles fired on Nigerian Army locations in Mallam Fatori emanated from the two locations.

"Consequently, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai deployed some aircraft to the location to degrade the insurgents' capabilities to prevent future attacks on troops and friendly locations while ensuring the success of ongoing operations.

"Accordingly, the aircraft were deployed for air interdiction at the locations and attacked the target at Tumbun Kaiyowa with bombs after which the location was observed to be in flames while few survivals were seen scampering for safety.

"Another aircraft was redirected to attack Tumbun Allura with rockets and cannons.

"Although the mission was adjudged successful and 21 terrorists eliminated, there was uncertainty as to the rank and status of terrorists killed in the operations.

"Malam Buba Danfulani was a senior ISWAP Commander (Amir), saddled with indoctrinating Fulanis and herdsmen who joined ISWAP terrorists.

"He also coordinated activities of the terrorists ranging from the deployment of spies as well as tax collection.

When contacted for more details, the Director, NAF Public Relations and Information could not be reached at press time.

