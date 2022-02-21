Zimbabwe: Ricky Fire Receives Threats Over CCC Yellow Rally Performance

21 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMDANCEHALL musician Ricky Fire has received threats following his performance at the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) star rally at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields, Harare.

The 'Ndiratidze Zvaunoita' chanter took to his Facebook page to share a screenshot of messages threatening him from one user with the username Nyatsimba Mutota.

Ricky Fire gave a vibrant performance at Nelson Chamisa's maiden rally ahead of the by-elections slated for March 26 much to the excitement of thousands who had thronged the venue.

The message reads, "Cde, I'm giving you 24 hours to issue a press statement clarifying whether you are an artist or a politician. And I want you to consider yourself warned!! Don't try to deceive people hiding behind music whilst you are a sanctions BIGGER, The countdown has begun!!"

An unfazed Ricky Fire added the caption: "People of Zimbabwe, someone is threatening me ndasenderwa this in my inbox... But hanzi an Honourable Wiwa (Job Sikhala) ngavaite easy coz it wont end well. Share it and make the world know."

He was part of the musicians line up which included Tryson Chimbetu and Judgement Yard.

Before the rally Ricky Fire had endorsed CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in a live Facebook broadcast.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X