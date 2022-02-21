Nigeria: Police Receive 3596 Applications, Screen 2278 Constables in Kebbi

21 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu

The Kebbi state police command, yesterday said it received no fewer than 3596 applications from the indigenes of the state who indicated interest to be recruited in the force.

Disclosing this, the command's image maker SP Nafiu Abubakar, opined that the exercise was fruitful and rancour-free as the committee was able to screen a total of 2278 applicants.

He noted that all the applicants went through screening and had participated in both outdoor and indoor activities. These activities include physical screening, mental, fitness and well being .

He enjoined successful applicants to expect call ups as soon as possible. He advised them to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian police by exhibiting a good professional conduct during and after the training.

He stressed that, Kebbi police command is steadfast and unrelenting in its fight against crime while urging members of the public to be on their toes to report to the police any suspicious movements in the state.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X