South Africa: Police Clamps Down On Crime Generators to Curb Violent Crime

press release

Concerted efforts by Police in the Eden Cluster in the Garden Route District to combat and eradicate violent crime, more specifically Gender-based Violence and Femicide, successfully through the strategic deployment of integrated forces yielded positive results with the arrests of various suspects in connection with the possession of dangerous weapons as well as the policing and closing of illegal liquor outlets in the region.

This weekend's operations already commenced on Thursday, included high visibility patrols in crime stricken areas, roadblocks, stop and search operations with a special focus on drug and liquor outlets, illegal firearms, the tracing of wanted suspects and the confiscation dangerous weapons. Most of the arrested suspects will make their court appearance in the local magistrates' court tomorrow, Monday, 21 February 2022 once charged.

Armed with a search and seizure warrant, George CPU pounced on a house in Gideon Street Blanco on Friday, 18 February 2022 and arrested the a middle aged man for illegally dealing in liquor. This follows information received from members of the community about the illegal shebeen. Members confiscated a large amount (see attached photos) of liquor as well as the sound system that is used to pollute the air and invite guests. The suspect is currently in custody and scheduled to appear in the George magistrates' court once charged.

Oudtshoorn police also successfully executed a search warrant when members of the Crime Prevention Unit pounced on a residence in Bridgton who allegedly sell liquor illegally. They caught the suspect, a middle aged man in the act and arrested him for dealing in Liquor illegally. Members confiscated more than 142litre of liquor that was found on the premises. The suspect was later release on a warning to appear in the Oudtshoorn Magistrates' court soon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Pacaltsdorp Police intensified their quest to address GBV&F through hi density patrols and the confiscation of dangerous weapons such as Okapi knifes and other sharp objects that can potentially inflict life threatening injuries. For the last few months they have already arrested and seized more than 41-people for carrying dangerous weapons and since December 2021 they have already disposed of hundreds of dangerous weapons that was seized during crime combatting operations. (See attached photo.)

Western Cape Provincial management has lauded all the members involved for their diligence and commitment to bring these suspects too book. Their illicit acts and greed contributes to the endangerment to all road users and pedestrians alike.