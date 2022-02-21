Zimbabwe: Don't Panic Over Isolated Covid-19 Cases - Ministry

Parents should not panic over isolated Covid-19 cases that have been reported at some schools as the situation remains under control, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro has said.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Ndoro said most schools had put in place safe Covid-19 regulatory measures.

"We have gone around the country and enforcing adherence to Covid-19 protocols and we are encouraged that most schools have adjusted to the new reality," he said.

"We do not expect parents to panic as our schools have the situation under control."

Daily statistics from the Ministry of Child and Health Care indicate that 194 new cases, all of them local transmissions, and one death were reported on Saturday. Of these, 16 were from outbreaks detected from schools in Masvingo (13), Matabeleland North (2) and Manicaland (1).

On Tuesday last week, 260 new cases were recorded, with 31 of the cases detected from a primary school in Matabeleland North (24) and in Mashonaland East (7).

On Thursday last week, 385 new cases were reported, with 60 of the case being outbreaks from schools in Matabeleland North (32) and Masvingo (28).

Government continues to encourage citizens to get vaccinated to boost their immunity so as to minimise deaths and hospitalisations in the event of contracting the disease.

As of Saturday, the cumulative for first dose went up to 4 334 627, while the total for second dose was 3 368 019, with 101 283 getting their third dose.

On February 18, there were 48 hospitalised cases with 15 being asymptomatic, mild to moderate 29, severe cases were three and one person was in the intensive care unit.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases are 3 043.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 in Zimbabwe, the country has recorded 233 224 cases, 224 795 recoveries and 5 386 deaths as of Saturday.

Although Government has eased Covid-19 lockdown measures, the public has been advised to remain vigilant and to continue with vaccination and strict adherence to all Covid-19 preventive measures such as masking and sanitisation.