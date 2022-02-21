Zimbabwe: 'Zimbabwe on Path to Prosperity'

Zimbabweans have been exhorted to rally behind the ruling Zanu PF and its visionary leader President Mnangagwa as the country is on course to achieve rapid socio-economic transformation underpinned by sound and people-oriented policies, the ruling party's national chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said continuing to vote for the revolutionary party and its leader President Mnangagwa was the logical thing to do as the country was already reaping benefits of game-changing projects and policies that will transform the lives of ordinary people.

She said this last Friday while addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at Ngundu Grounds in Chivi South during a provincial campaign star rally ahead of the March 26 municipal and parliamentary by-elections.

In Masvingo province, two parliamentary seats, Chivi South and Mwenezi East, will be up for grabs, with Zanu PF eyeing to retain them.

Nine local authority wards will also be contested during the by-elections.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zanu PF was the only game in town, as it had as track-record of closely working with the people dating back to the struggle for the country's independence.

She noted that Zanu PF had remained a solid entity owing to its rooting in the hearts of citizens.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri mocked the opposition for periodically splitting, a development caused by lack of ideological footing.

"We are lucky that we have our President who is a listening leader and a true servant of the people who has been tirelessly working to unite the nation while also ensuring there is peace," she said.

"The President is a man of the people, he is rooted in the people.

"The President wants our country to be peaceful so that we attract more investment. Investors only come where there is peace."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri noted that Zimbabweans had a lot to learn from President Mnangagwa, who she said never sought revenge, but only pushed for a society where people embraced each other in peace and harmony.

"In the past, President Mnangagwa was openly attacked, but he simply clapped hands," she said.

"He never took grudges and that is one of the key lessons that we learnt from him.

"He taught us to unite and not to seek revenge for the good of our nation. The President is a man who espouses forgiveness and wants unity for our country to have investment."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said President Mnangagwa's rallying call that "no place and no one" will be left behind in the ongoing drive to make Zimbabwe an upper middle income society showed that Zanu PF was a party predicated on solid ideological footing.

She said Zanu PF deserved to be voted back into office given the high impact infrastructure projects it has embarked upon such as roads and dam construction, despite the continued presence of sanctions imposed by the West.

President Mnangagwa's Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, had already put Zimbabwe on course to achieving food security.

She further said the Zanu PF Government was forging ahead with the engagement and re-engagement drive to improve Zimbabwe's relations with the international community to attract more investment, which will result in more jobs being created.

Use of locally-available value-added natural resources through innovation, said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, had already seen the country producing some goods that would be exported to earn foreign currency.

She revealed that vetting of war veterans and war collaborators would soon kick-off countrywide to enable Government to budget funding for gratuities.

The Zanu PF national chairperson said the ruling party was a home big enough to accommodate everyone, and reminded attendees that others like former Chivi South legislator Mr Killer Zivhu and former Masvingo Urban MDC parliamentarian, Cde Tongai Matutu, had at one time got lost, but had returned home.

She also congratulated the new Zanu PF leadership in Masvingo led by new provincial chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa.

At the rally, Cde Mavhenyengwa introduced eight former MDC members among them Cde Matutu, who have decided to join Zanu PF.

The eight, who were clad in ruling party regalia, took turns to chant a Zanu PF slogan to roaring applause and ululation from the crowd.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Zivhu openly pledge allegiance to Zanu PF, saying he will support Cde Munyaradzi Zizhou, the ruling party National Assembly candidate for Chivi South in the by-elections.

Present at the rally were Zanu PF Politburo members from Masvingo - Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje, Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke and Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Paul Mangwana.