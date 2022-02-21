Kenya: Kisumu ODM Delegates Endorse Nyong'o for Second Gubernatorial Term

21 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates in Kisumu have unanimously endorsed Governor Anyang Nyong'o for a second term.

The delegates from seven sub counties in the region held a convention where they hailed Nyongo's progressive agenda that they say has seen development in Kisumu City.

The convention was attended by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya his Kisii counterpart James Ongwae and ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire.

The endorsement came even as the Kisumu Governor's rivals united in a bid to topple him from the Governor's seat.

The four senior politicians settled on former Chief Administrative Secretary for East Africa Community Ken Obura as their preferred candidate for the county's top job.

The leaders who included Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma and former Kisumu Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo unanimously agreed to tame their ambitions in favour of Obura in a calculated move to enhance their chances to dethrone Nyong'o.

While unveiling the candidate at the Central Square along Oginga Odinga Street in Kisumu on Friday, Senator Outa said they chose consensus as a model recommended by ODM to name candidates ahead of the polls.

They claimed that they invited Governor Nyong'o to the consensus table but he failed to show up. Capital News could not immediately verify the claim.

