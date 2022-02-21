South Africa: Varsity Year Opens With Online and Face-to-Face Class Disruptions Over Registration, Financial Exclusions and Vaccine Mandates

Days into the start of the academic year, classes were disrupted at several higher education institutions across South Africa when protests broke out over registration difficulties, financial exclusions and vaccine mandates.

Since 11 February, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has seen intermittent protest action led by the institution's Student Representative Council (SRC).

Students, disgruntled by the non-commitment of the institution to ensure all students were registered by the time classes rolled around on 14 February, headed to the campus on the morning of Wednesday, 16 February to protest against academic and financial exclusion linked to student registration difficulties and outstanding fee debt.

Online and face-to-face classes were disrupted when students barricaded campus entrances and interfered with some online and on-campus lectures. The UCT shuttle service was suspended owing to the unrest. The shutdown came as UCT was still processing hundreds of student registrations.

As of 16 February, 512 student registrations were still being processed, UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said in a statement.

"Of these, 122 were new submissions, so delayed registration cases still outstanding amounted to 441. Many of these outstanding registrations will be complete by the end of today," said Phakeng.

On 17 February, UCT administrators condemned the...